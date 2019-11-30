e-paper
Two Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli, when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from December 2 to 8, the official said.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gadchiroli (Maharashtra)
Two Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. (Representative Image)
Two Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with police on Saturday in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, an official said.

The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli, when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from December 2 to 8, the official said.

Anti-Naxal Operations commandos entered the camp of Naxals and destroyed the camp in the operation, he said.

