2 men arrested in Tripura for killing butcher on suspicion of cattle lifting

AGARTALA: Two men, alleged to have been members of a group that killed a butcher in Baldakhal area on the outskirts of the capital city, have been arrested, police said on Friday, a day after Nandu Sarkar, 40, was lynched by a mob. Police said that two men, identified as Bhaskar Das and Dibakar Das, have been arrested in connection with Nandu Sarkar’s killing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that Bhaskar Das and Dibakar Das have been arrested in this connection.

Officer in charge of East Agartala police station Rana Chatterjee said, “We got a complaint from the deceased’s wife. In our preliminary investigation, a few names along with the two arrestees came up. Our investigation is on to unearth the motive for the murder.”

Chatterjee said it was alleged by the suspects that Nandu was a cattle lifter but the police were yet to ascertain the facts.

Last month, a man was lynched by nine persons including two women at Simna’s Meghliband basti on suspicion that he was attempting to steal a goat. A suspected cattle-lifter was also lynched to death at Barmura village in Sepahijala district last year.