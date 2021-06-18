Two men rescue woman from rapist, assault her later: Police

Two men, who rescued a 35-year-old woman from a rapist in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, raped her later, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor on Wednesday, the first incident took place on May 30 , when a man she met in her residential colony in Jaspur entered her house and raped her.

After the woman raised an alarm, the other two accused, who are residents of the same colony, rescued her.

They beat up man, but let him go on the promise that he would not repeat the mistake in the future, said JS Deopa, in-charge of Jaspur police station

As per the complainant, on June 2 , the two men, who earlier saved her, barged into her house and raped her, said Deopa. The accused also recorded the incident and continued to harass her by threatening to leak the video, he added.

All three have been booked under sections 452(house trespass) and 376(rape) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. “We have registered an FIR on the complaint of the woman against the accused and started a probe. Accused will be arrested soon,” said Deopa.

The woman’s husband works abroad and she lives in Jaspur with her two children, the police said.