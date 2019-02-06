Two national archery players killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

Two national archery players from Jharkhand were Wednesday killed when their car rammed into a truck near Lalpur airstrip in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said.

The victims, identified as Jaspal Singh (19) and Saras Soren (21), had played at the national level archery championships, a police official said, adding that they were residents of Jamshedpur.

As per preliminary information, the mishap occurred when the car the duo were travelling in hit a truck from behind, trapping them inside, said Budhar police station in-charge, A K Patel.

They had succumbed to their injuries when police arrived at the spot, he added.

According to reports, Singh and Soren had come to Madhya Pradesh to participate in the National Archery Championship in Bhopal.

