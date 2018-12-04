Teen, cousin shot at during pub brawl in Delhi’s Palam after DJ refuses to play songs

A 16-year-old boy and his cousin were shot and injured during clashes between two groups over the issue of a disc jockey (DJ) refusing to play songs in southwest Delhi’s Palam village on Sunday night, police said.

The two were shot allegedly by the owner of the musical band and his two brothers.

The injured boy and his 23-year-old cousin, Shanky, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dwarka. Their condition is out of danger, said police. The firing took place around 10.30pm, police said. Two accused, Amit Sharma, owner of the musical band, and his brother Ashish Sharma, were arrested, police officers said.

DCP (south-west) Devender Arya said a third accused, identified by the police as Sanjay, fled the crime scene and has been on the run. Police said that the argument started when Mohit Saini, a relative of the injured persons, came to the function and insisted the DJ, Akshay, to play some songs of his choice.

Akshay refused, saying he cannot play music beyond 10.30pm, which is the permissible limit for playing loud music in Delhi. An argument broke out between them after which Akshay told his employer, Amit, about it.

“Amit called his brothers, who came armed with pistols. Saini called his two relatives. Sanjay and Ashish fired three bullets. The boy and his cousin were both shot once on their abdomen,” said the DCP.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 08:07 IST