Two students drown in lake near Nainital

Uttarakhand police on Sunday retrieved the bodies of two persons from Garudtal lake in Nainital district.

The two, Akshay Dharmwal, 24, and Ritesh Verma, 25, had gone for a swim in the lake on Saturday, Pramod Pathak, in-charge Bhimtal police station said.

“Both of them drowned in the lake waters. Their friends informed us about the incident after which we reached the spot and started a search,” he said. The two were engineering students at the Graphic Era University, he said.

Pathak said divers and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were unable to find their bodies on Saturday. “On Sunday morning, they succeeded in finding their bodies. The bodies have been sent for the post mortem and their families been informed,” he said.

This is the second drowning incident in Nainital in less than a week. On June 6, Mohammad Arsin, 19, had drowned in Kosi river in Ramnagar area.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 22:41 IST