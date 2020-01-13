e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / Two terror suspects arrested in Karnataka

Two terror suspects arrested in Karnataka

The arrests were made by the State Anti Terror Squad, Karnataka Internal Security Division and the district police.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 04:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Two persons, including a cleric, were arrested for suspected terror links in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district on Sunday
Two persons, including a cleric, were arrested for suspected terror links in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district on Sunday(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two persons, including a cleric, were arrested for suspected terror links in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district on Sunday, police said.

“We have arrested two persons including a ‘maulavi’ for suspected links with a terror group active in Kerala,” a top police officer in the district told PTI.

Refusing to divulge the names of the suspects, the officer said the two were being questioned.

The arrests were made by the State Anti Terror Squad, Karnataka Internal Security Division and the district police.

tags
top news
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Protests in Delhi hit a new high in 2019: Data
Protests in Delhi hit a new high in 2019: Data
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
With ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
With ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news