Two tourists from AP die after collapsing at Sunburn festival

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 08:12 IST

Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district.

A senior police official said Sai Prasad and Venkat (full name not known) were taken to a hospital in Mapusa but were declared dead.

The two began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the venue of the Sunburn festival at Vagatore beach village, waiting for the gates to open, on Friday afternoon, police said.

They were taken to state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where they were declared dead.

When asked if drug overdose could be the reason, a senior police official said, “Nothing can be ruled out.

“It can be heart attack or drug overdose or anything.

We can’t say anything till we have postmortem report,” he said.