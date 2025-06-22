Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Two villagers killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 22, 2025 05:19 PM IST

While the motive and exact timing of the murders have not yet been officially confirmed, police said they are in the process of verifying the details surrounding the incident

Raipur: The Maoists have allegedly killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police officials said on Sunday.

The killings took place in Sendrabor and Aempur villages in south Bijapur. (Representational image)
The killings took place in Sendrabor and Aempur villages in south Bijapur. (Representational image)

According to a police statement, the killings took place in Sendrabor and Aempur villages, both located under the jurisdiction of Pamed police station in south Bijapur, a region known for significant Maoist activity.

While the motive and exact timing of the murders have not yet been officially confirmed, police said they are in the process of verifying the details surrounding the incident.

This development comes just hours before Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Raipur for a two-day visit to the state. Shah is expected to review the security situation in the Naxal-affected areas, making the timing of the incident particularly significant.

This is the second such killing reported from Bijapur in the span of a few days. On June 17, three villagers—including a 13-year-old boy—were strangled to death using ropes in Peddakorma village, also in Bijapur district. In that case, police said that two of the three victims were relatives of senior Maoist commander Dinesh Modiyam, who had surrendered to authorities in March this year.

While official confirmation on whether the latest killings are linked to Modiyam’s surrender is awaited, security agencies believe it could be part of a broader pattern of retaliatory violence by Maoists against those they suspect of supporting or cooperating with law enforcement.

The police have increased vigilance and are expected to deploy additional forces in sensitive areas ahead of Shah’s visit. A high-level review of internal security, particularly in Maoist-dominated belts of Bastar, is likely during his tour.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On