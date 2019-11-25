Two-week training on programming for mid and intermediate level school students

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:27 IST

The Principal Scientific Adviser, Vijay Raghavan’s office is set to launch a two-week training module titled ‘CodeIndia’ on application based programming for middle and intermediate level school students across the country next week.

Through ‘CodeIndia’, students are expected to learn programming skills and develop aptitude for building applications for various sectors like business, neuroscience, nuclear physics, artificial intelligence, aerospace and others.

“If data is the fuel for the engines of artificial intelligence and machine learning, then being able to handle data puts you in the driver’s seat. CodeIndia’s hope is to open the doors of opportunity to our school children to learn cutting edge computer science fundamentals at as early an age as possible. This can make them future-ready in every discipline,” Vijay Raghavan said.

The module will be taught by a group of specialists from academia and industry, students will also get to interact with experts from globally important scientific organisations like Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire (CERN), Geneva, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and others.

It will be bi-lingual, conducted both in English and a regional language depending on where the training is taking place. CodeIndia will also be utilised to develop a model curriculum for the human resource development ministry to be later introduced in the school curriculum.

The first school to implement CodeIndia module will be Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jaffarpur Kalan, West Delhi on November 25. The module doesn’t assume any prior knowledge or usage of computers or programming or mathematics. It will be taught largely through open-source tools and platforms so that schools and students continue to use the software in the future without any licensing issues. It also includes hands-on learning and product creation from the first day itself.