Two wives, rented flat and a blue trunk: UP man kills live-in partner, burns body with coal

A retired railway employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district has been accused of murdering his live-in partner, hiding her body in a blue trunk, and later burning it with coal and wood, police said on Sunday. Jhansi horror: Live-in partner murdered, body burnt with coal and wood (Representative image)

The case surfaced nearly a week after the alleged murder, following a tip-off from a loader driver, who sensed something amiss.

As reported by HT earlier, the accused, identified as Ram Singh (62), is married to two women and was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Preeti (32). Police say Singh is currently absconding.

The incident came to light late Saturday night when a loader driver, hired by Singh to dispose of a trunk, alerted police after becoming suspicious. When police reached the spot in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area, they found ashes, coal and partially burnt bones inside the blue trunk. By the time officers arrived, the accused had fled.

Two wives, same name, and a secret relationship Police identified the victim as Preeti, a 32-year-old woman who was married and lived with her husband near the ITI area. However, investigators said she frequently stayed with Singh at a rented house in Lehar Gaon, under Sipri Bazar police station limits.

According to police, Singh had arranged the rented accommodation specifically for Preeti, where the murder allegedly took place.

As per police records, Singh has two wives, both named Gita. One lives in Nandanpura, while the other resides near the city Kotwali area. During the investigation, Singh’s second wife reportedly disclosed crucial details about the crime.

Circle officer (city) Laxmikant Gautam said she told police that Singh had killed Preeti around a week ago following frequent arguments over money.

Body burnt, son's help suspected Police allege that after murdering Preeti, Singh placed her body inside a large blue trunk and burned it using coal and wood. CO Gautam said the accused’s minor son is also suspected to have helped his father in disposing of the body.

“The body had completely turned into ashes with few bones remaining. His son is also suspected of helping his father in disposing of the body. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused who is on the run. Several police teams have been formed to nab him,” the CO said.

During a follow-up search, police reached the rented house where Preeti stayed. A stove was found in the courtyard outside the room. Investigators suspect that parts of the body were burned on this stove after the murder.