Two years on, Manipur's displaced families still wait for peace

It has been two years since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, forcing Thaljasei Baite and his family from their home in Uttangpokpi village, Chandel district. Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) organised a sit-in protest against the arrests of Kuki individuals. (ANI Grab File photo)

Now living as internally displaced persons in a relief camp at Churachandpur, Baite and over 500 other displaced Kuki people share cramped and unsanitary conditions.

Baite grows emotional while looking at old photographs of his home, a stark contrast to the cramped youth hostel-turned-camp where they currently reside.

"It was good back home, but here we are facing many difficulties. At home, we used to eat local food, rice and vegetables from our farm. Here, we have no money, and everything is expensive," he said in a recent interview. "I feel like going back home."

Despite a relative easing of violence, more than 50,000 people from the Kuki-Zo communities in the valley and Meiteis in the hills remain displaced. The prolonged displacement has inflicted deep psychological trauma, especially on children and families.

Vumjang Holai, another displaced person, recounted the horror of his entire village being burned down on June 4, 2023.

"Initially, around 100 people from our village took shelter here. We had nothing with us. We were given clothes and rice to eat," he said.

While government agencies and NGOs provide essentials such as food, clothing, and health check-ups, daily struggles persist. Sangtoi, a displaced resident, shared her family's ongoing ordeal.

She says, "We have been living here for two years. My mother has cancer, and we are struggling to afford her treatment. We are also facing difficulties in getting enough food."

The voices of thousands displaced in Manipur echo a common plea for dignity, healing, and the opportunity to rebuild peaceful lives in their homeland.