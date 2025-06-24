Udaipur French woman rape: Survivor went to accused's flat to charge phone

A French woman, who was allegedly raped in Udaipur, was trapped by the accused in his flat as she went inside to charge her phone, the police said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified by the police as Pushparaj Ojha aka Siddharth, is missing. The complainant said she kept asking the man to drop her off at her hotel. (Representational)

The incident occurred on Monday. The woman had arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22. She was staying at a hotel in the city's Ambamata area.

The woman said in her complaint that she had attended a party at The Greek Farm Cafe, reported HT.

“At night, my friends and I went to The Greek Farm for dinner. We partied then. A bit later in the evening, a man came to our table,” she said in her complaint.

He convinced her to go on a driver.

The complainant said she kept asking the man to drop her off at her hotel, but he drove her to his apartment. She went to the house to charge her phone when the accused forced himself on her. The man drove her back to the hotel at 6 am on Tuesday.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal stated that the woman's medical exam was conducted, and a case was registered based on her statement. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how the woman came in contact with the accused.

Station House Officer (SHO) Purna Singh Rajpurohit said the accused invited the woman to step outside on the pretext of showing her the nearby sights.

The woman was rushed to a hospital as she fell ill. She is in a stable condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police officer said a team has been constituted to arrest Pushpraj. The French Embassy in Delhi has also been informed about the incident.

With inputs from PTI