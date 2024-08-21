Udaipur stabbing: School principal suspended

The authorities on Wednesday suspended the principal of the Udaipur school, where a classmate stabbed to death a 15-year-old boy and triggered communal violence, even as the institute reopened after five days. The murder triggered communal violence. (PTI)

An official said the action was taken as per the demand of the boy’s family. “The district collector Arvind Poswal also wrote a letter to the [education] department. The police are now probing the matter.”

In an order, the Rajasthan Secondary Education Board said the Principal, Isha Dhrmawat, was suspended for alleged negligence.

The government has promised the boy’s family ₹5,100,000 in compensation, a contractual job, round-the-clock security, and the strictest punishment for the accused by transferring the case to a fast-track court.

Police said they were interrogating the father of the accused about how he procured and carried a dagger to the school. The incident sparked communal violence as the victim was a Hindu and the accused a Muslim.

The authorities demolished the rented house of the accused. Poswal claimed the residence was razed because it was built illegally on government land and that the measure was needed “to send a message to the criminals”.

The owner of the house, Rashid Khan, who was sent a notice hours before the demolition, questioned the action. “I had no role in this case.”