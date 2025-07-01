Uddhav, Raj Thackeray issue joint invite as brothers to share stage in Mumbai after Maharashtra nixed 3-language policy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday issued a joint invite for a victory rally in Mumbai on July 5 after the Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw the three-language policy in schools. Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in January 2006, blaming Uddhav Thackeray for promoting him to do so. (HT PHOTO/FILE)

The July 5 rally was earlier supposed to be a protest rally against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra schools. However, it has now been converted to a victory rally, scheduled to commence at the NSCI Dome in Worli around 10am.

The joint invitation to celebrate ‘Marathi Vijay Diwas’ is the first official announcement for the rally, and mentions cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray as the hosts for the event. Titled ‘Marathicha Awaaz’, the invite does not bear any party symbols or flags, but carries a graphic image of Maharashtra.

“Did we make the government bow down? Yes! This celebration will be yours and we were merely fighting on behalf of you,” the invitation says.

The Maharashtra cabinet had on Sunday decided to withdraw two government orders (GRs) regarding the implementation of the three-language policy, wherein Hindi language would be introduced in schools from classes 1 to 5.

Uddhav, Raj's first political appearance together in two decades

The victory event on July 5 will also be cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's first appearance together at a political event in nearly two decades.

The plan was first mentioned by Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who said that he had spoken to Raj Thackeray about holding a victory rally.

A couple of hours later, Raj Thackeray held a press conference, confirming that the victory rally would be held on the same date as had been decided for the protest, in celebration of the unity of the ‘Marathi manoos’.

The MNS chief further thanked the Sena (UBT) and NCP(SP) for their support in opposing Hindi imposition in Maharashtra schools. He added that the opposition would continue irrespective of the report of the Narendra Jadhav committee.