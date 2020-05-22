e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to see if television shootings can resume in Mumbai suburbs

Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to see if television shootings can resume in Mumbai suburbs

In a meeting with a delegation of film producers and broadcasters, Thackeray asked them to identify safe and secluded locations where film and television shooting can resume with all health guidelines followed.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Maharashtra chief minister asked the delegation to prepare a plan on how they could restart shooting and other production-related work. (Image used for representation).
The Maharashtra chief minister asked the delegation to prepare a plan on how they could restart shooting and other production-related work. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed officials of the state cultural department to study if television shootings can restart at Film City in Goregaon east in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

In a meeting with a delegation of film producers and broadcasters, Thackeray asked them to identify safe and secluded locations where film and television shooting can resume with all health guidelines followed.

The Maharashtra chief minister asked the delegation to prepare a plan on how they could restart shooting and other production-related work.

The cultural affairs department would study the plan, Thackeray said assuring the delegation that the television industry provides livelihood to several people and he is not in favour of keeping everything shut.

Representatives of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, including its chief NP Singh, coordinator Punit Goenka, along producers Ekta Kapoor, Nitin Vaidya among others had a meeting with Thackeray via video-conferencing where Shiv Sena functionary and actor Aadesh Bandekar was also present.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In