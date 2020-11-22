e-paper
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray on Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’

Uddhav Thackeray on Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’

“We will have to take more precautions after Diwali. The threat of coronavirus has not passed. Several countries are seeing the second wave,” said Thackeray.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thackeray, in his address, said that it is upsetting that people do not wear masks in the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. . (Photo Courtesy : CMO Twitter)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed the people on Covid-19 situation in the state. He said it is upsetting that people have stopped wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

“We will have to take more precautions after Diwali. The threat of coronavirus has not passed. Several countries are seeing the second wave,” said Thackeray.

He added that Delhi is facing a third wave and due to ongoing disease outbreak, Ahmedabad and other cities are seeing night curfews. He also urged people not to crowd temples even as the state government has gone ahead with opening them. “We have opened all religious places in the state but my appeal to the public is not to crowd temples,” the chief minister said.

Underlining his concern, Thackeray said, “Today the count of cases has come down but we are at a crossroads. Which way do we want to go? We need to keep our actions in check.”

The chief minister urged people to avoid crowding, wear masks and keep their hands sanitised to fight the viral contagion.

