Allow exams in regional languages: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local or regional languages even if the course is offered in English medium, commission chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday. UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar highlighted that the academic ecosystem continues to be English medium-centric. (PTI)

The commission chairperson has written to the vice-chancellors of all universities asking them to promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities. The move is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises on making education available in regional or local languages.

The move is in addition to the string of initiatives being taken by the government to push regional or local languages in the education system as a part of the implementation of NEP 2020. In 2021, the AICTE allowed engineering colleges to offer courses in regional languages. Last December, the UGC formed a panel to work on translating available books of different courses in regional languages.

In a letter, dated Wednesday, Kumar highlighted that the academic ecosystem continues to be English medium-centric. “Once the teaching, learning and assessment are done in local languages, student engagement will gradually increase, leading to an increase in the success rate,” he said.

Emphasising that higher education institutions play a major role in preparing textbooks and learning material, Kumar said, “It is necessary to strengthen these efforts and promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue or local languages and encouraging their use in teaching.”

“Therefore, the Commission has requested the universities that students be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities,” he said in the letter.

Explaining the rationale behind the directive, Kumar said that many students while studying in English medium find it difficult to write their answers in English. “We have now requested the HEIs [higher education institutions] to allow the students to write in the local language if possible. The idea is to let the students write the answers in a language that will provide them the opportunity to express themselves easily,” he said.

Several faculty members, meanwhile, raised concern over the move. Abha Dev Habib, associate professor of mathematics, at Delhi University’s Miranda House college, said that it will be difficult to implement the directive in science courses. “It is still possible to implement this in courses which are already offered in more than one language as a medium of instruction in the university. But in science courses, which are only taught in English, how will we implement it? How will we find teachers to evaluate the answer scripts?” she questioned.

Responding to this concern, Kumar said, “The universities can make the effort to find the evaluators who know the local language.”

Meanwhile, the UGC has also asked universities to provide details of discipline-wise lists of textbooks and study material available with them in regional or local languages.