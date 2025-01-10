UGC chief defends draft rules amid Kerala, TN criticism: ‘To ensure transparency’

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday defended the new draft regulations on the appointments of vice-chancellors (VC), arguing that the revised process would bring transparency in the selection of university leaders, ANI reported. University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the changes are intended to make the selection process clearer and more efficient. (PTI)

Kumar’s defence came in response to opposition from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which claimed that the new rules aimed at increasing the power of governors.

"This structure eliminates ambiguity and ensures a more transparent process," Kumar reiterated, addressing criticisms from sections of teachers and state governments.

The states also argued that the draft regulations diminish the state governments' influence in higher education governance.

Defending the draft regulations, Kumar said that the committee will have three members: one nominated by the chancellor, one by the UGC chairman, and one by the university's executive council or senate.

What are the new UGC draft regulations?

The UGC recently released the draft regulations—Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2025.

The commission further also invited feedback from stakeholders until February 5. The final notification is expected to be issued by the end of March.

According to new draft regulations, several changes have been proposed in faculty recruitment, promotions, and VC appointments, with the aim of aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

One of the major changes in the draft guidelines is the expansion of eligibility criteria for VC candidates. In addition to professors with 10 years of experience, individuals with senior-level experience in industries, public administration, or public policy will also be eligible.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala slam new UGC draft regulations

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution condemning the new regulations, with Chief Minister MK Stalin calling them a direct assault on the autonomy of state universities.

Similarly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the draft guidelines, claiming they would curtail state authority in VC appointments and centralise power with the governors.

Regarding these concerns, Kumar said the changes are intended to make the selection process clearer and more efficient.

"In the 2018 regulations, the committee composition was vaguely defined, allowing three to five experts without clarity on their nomination. The new rules eliminate such ambiguities," he explained.

(with ANI inputs)