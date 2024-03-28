UGC proposes NET scores for PhD admissions instead of separate entrance exams

New DelhiI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutions (HEIs) to use the National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for admissions to PhD programmes from the upcoming academic session 2024-25, in place of separate entrance examinations conducted by them. The UGC conducts NET exam through the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year, in June and December. (UGC website)

The decision was taken by the higher education regulator in its 578th meeting held on March 13 on the basis of the recommendations of an expert committee constituted by it to review the provisions of the NET to help students with one national entrance for PhD admissions as envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The UGC conducts NET exam through the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year, in June and December, to award Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor for those with a Master’s degree. While the majority of the Universities conduct their own entrance examinations for PhD admissions, some conduct it with the help of NTA.

According to a public notification issued by the UGC, from June 2024 onwards, NET candidates will be declared eligible in three categories including eligible for admission to PhD with JRF and appointment as assistant professor; eligible for PhD admission without JRF and appointment as assistant professor; and eligible for admission to PhD only and not for the award of JRF or appointment as assistant professor.

Also Read: UGC encourages universities to adopt diverse revenue streams

“The result of NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utilize the marks for admission to PhD programmes…The PhD admission will be based on the combined merit ol NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview/viva voce,” the Commission said.

As per existing PhD admission norms, 70% weightage will be given to the test scores and 30% to interview or viva voce, the commission said, adding that the marks obtained by the students will remain valid for admissions for one year.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar called it an important step in streamlining the admissions process and enhancing accessibility for aspiring doctoral candidates. “By leveraging the NET, which is conducted biannually, universities can offer greater flexibility to students, allowing them to utilize their scores from either session to apply for PhD programs across various institutions,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Conspiracy to end quotas’: Rahul Gandhi aims at govt over draft UGC guidelines

Kumar said that the initiative is poised to benefit students in numerous ways. “Firstly, it eliminates the need for students to prepare and appear for multiple entrance tests conducted by different universities, thereby reducing the burden of exam logistics and expenses. Additionally, the biannual administration of the NET provides students with increased opportunities to secure admission to their desired PhD programs,” he said.

“We strongly encourage all universities to adopt NET exam scores for PhD admissions starting from the 2024-2025 academic session. This will undoubtedly contribute to fostering a more conducive environment for academic pursuit and scholarly advancement in our nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week, the chairperson said.