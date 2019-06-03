UK police identify body of missing Indian doctor

The Avon and Somerset police have confirmed the death of Indian-origin doctor Uma Kulkarni, who went missing early April from her home in Herefordshire, after her body was found from water along the coast in Wales .

The police first raised concerns with a missing persons appeal in the Bristol-north Somerset area in April when Kulkarni’s car was found near the Severn Bridge crossing that links England with Wales.

The body was found nearly 210 km from the crossing along the Welsh coast in Pembrokeshire.

A police spokesman said on Monday: “The body of a woman recovered from the water off St Anne’s Head in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday, April 24, has been confirmed to be that of missing 42-year-old woman Uma Kulkarni”.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. This is now with the Coroner’s office and we are carrying out further enquiries on their behalf.”

Kulkarni completed her MBBS qualification from Nagpur University in 1999 and registered with the General Medical Council to practice in the United Kingdom in 2015, according to records.

She was last employed as a general practitioner in Hereford in the west Midlands.

The police said: “She is thought to have travelled into the Avon and Somerset force area as her car – a bronze coloured Toyota Auris – was found near Aust Services near to the Severn Bridge crossing”.

The police had described her as an Asian woman, 5ft tall of slim build, with black hair and both ears pierced. “She normally wears earrings. It is not known what Uma was wearing when she went missing”.

No further details were available about the cause of her death.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 23:10 IST