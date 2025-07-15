‘Unfortunate’: What King Charles told Indian cricket team on Mohammed Siraj's wicket

The United Kingdom’s King Charles met India’s men's and women's cricket teams at St. James's Palace in London on Tuesday, a day after India lost to England after a five-day test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in the city. Shubman Gill also said that it was “very kind and generous” of King Charles to call and meet them.(X/ANI)

King Charles also met the coaches and BCCI officials and posed with them, along with both the teams, for pictures. This was followed by an interaction between them.

King Charles on India-England match

During the interaction, Indian test cricket team captain Shubman Gill said that King Charles called the way Mohammed Siraj got out during the last day of the test match between India and England “unfortunate”.

At a crucial moment during the match Monday, when it seemed India would upset the odds and beat the opponent, England’s Shoaib Bashir's delivery got the better of Mohammed Siraj as the ball rolled back onto the stumps.

Gill also said that it was “very kind and generous” of King Charles to call and meet them.

“It was amazing to meet King Charles III and he was very kind and generous to call us. We had some really good conversations. King Charles III told us that the way our last batsman got out in the previous test match was quite unfortunate, the ball rolling on the stumps,” Shubman Gill told ANI news agency.

“We told him that it was an unfortunate match for us and could have gone either ways. Hopefully, we will have better luck in both the next games,” he added.

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that while they have come to England several times, it was the first time they met King Charles, whom she called “very friendly”.

“It was a very nice experience, we came to England so many times but this was the first time we met him. He was very friendly, he asked us how was the travel and all, it was really nice to meet him,” she told ANI.