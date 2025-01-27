Uniform civil code in Uttarakhand: What changes for live-in couples?

Uttarakhand will today become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), announced Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The BJP leader said that the UCC will bring uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.(X/Pushkar Singh Dhami)

"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," he said.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code is a law that seeks to establish a common set of legal provisions for all citizens, regardless of religion or community. It will standardise marriage, divorce, inheritance, property rights, and adoption laws.

Uttarakhand's adoption of the UCC will ensure that every citizen is subject to the same legal framework, promoting equality before the law.

The law's implementation was a major commitment of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term, something never done by any other party in the state since its creation in 2000.

Dhami had even attributed the historic mandate to the party's commitment on passing the UCC.

The state's UCC will lay down mandatory registration for marriages and live-in relationships and enforce regulations such as a ban on polygamy and child marriage. A major component of the code is the setting of the legal marriage age at 21 years for both genders, which aligns with efforts to ensure that individuals are well-educated before entering marriage.

Live-in relationships

A significant feature of Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code is the rules for live-in relationships. The new law mandates that all live-in relationships must be registered with authorities.

For those in live-in relationships involving individuals under the age of 21, parental consent will be required. If individuals fail to register their live-in relationships or provide false information, they could face penalties including jail time for up to three months, a fine of ₹25,000, or both.

The law's provisions apply not only to residents of Uttarakhand but also to any individuals in a live-in relationship outside the state. Additionally, a delay of even one month in the registration process could lead to fines or imprisonment.