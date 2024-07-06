First budget of Modi 3.0 to be presented on July 23 in Lok Sabha

Budget Session 2024 will begin from July 22 to August 12, announced parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. The Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present budget on July 23.

"Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business)," Rijiju said in an X post.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present first budget of Prime Minister Modi's third term, with much anticipation after President Droupadi Murmu's promise of significant new initiatives in her recent address to Parliament.

Earlier this year, an interim budget was presented due to the Lok Sabha elections held between April and June.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.