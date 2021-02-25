Union Cabinet approves L-G proposal for President’s rule in Puducherry

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the imposition of President’s Rule in Puducherry, days after the Congress government led by chief minister V Narayanasamy in the Union territory failed to prove its majority.

Announcing the cabinet decision, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “In Puducherry, the Chief Minister has resigned, and nobody has claimed to form the government and therefore, the Lieutenant Governor has recommended suspending the 14th assembly. Now, our approval will be sent to the President. After his approval, the assembly will stand dissolved.”

L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan recommended imposition of President’s Rule in Puducherry after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form the government. Narayanasamy resigned as Puducherry chief minister on Monday, just weeks before assembly polls are announced.

Javadekar said that further steps for administrative work in the Union territory will be taken soon. He noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.