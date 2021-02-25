Union Cabinet approves L-G proposal for President’s rule in Puducherry
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the imposition of President’s Rule in Puducherry, days after the Congress government led by chief minister V Narayanasamy in the Union territory failed to prove its majority.
Announcing the cabinet decision, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “In Puducherry, the Chief Minister has resigned, and nobody has claimed to form the government and therefore, the Lieutenant Governor has recommended suspending the 14th assembly. Now, our approval will be sent to the President. After his approval, the assembly will stand dissolved.”
L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan recommended imposition of President’s Rule in Puducherry after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form the government. Narayanasamy resigned as Puducherry chief minister on Monday, just weeks before assembly polls are announced.
Javadekar said that further steps for administrative work in the Union territory will be taken soon. He noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.
Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Patron of terror’: India hits out at Pakistan at United Nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2020-21 likely to see record paddy procurement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Cabinet approves L-G proposal for President’s rule in Puducherry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, Congress trade barbs over Motera stadium renaming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook now says it’s not obligated to appear before Parliamentary panels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI names TMC youth leader in charge-sheet of cattle smuggling case
- Earlier this month, CBI in the first charge-sheet in the case had named BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and Murshidabad-based businessman Enamul Haque along with five others for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court proposes cadre of magistrates to fill gaps in police investigation
- The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat apart from Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde were of the view that magistrates should play a more “intrusive” role in investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College student in Andhra Pradesh killed for rejecting marriage proposal
- Police said the accused and the victim were in a relationship for a year, but of late she had been avoiding him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Higher fares for short distance trains to discourage needless travel: Railways
- The national carrier at present is operating only special passenger trains since the curbs on lockdown were eased. Regular passenger trains have been suspended since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New strains not more infectious, need to aggressively monitor situation: Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur in Maoist attacks
- Both the casualties took place due to IED blasts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clarifies on controversy over Motera stadium being named after PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans new social media controls after Twitter face-off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differences in Meghalaya BJP intensifies, coalition govt comes under strain
- The BJP unit has also been at loggerheads with the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) dispensation with its chief Earnest Mawrie accusing it of anomalies in governance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox