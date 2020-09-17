e-paper
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days

Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi late Monday night for a complete medical check up, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Sep 17, 2020
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah(File photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi late Monday night for a complete medical check up, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to people familiar with the development.

Amit Shah was earlier admitted to Medanta hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on August 2. After the home minister made a full recovery, he was discharged from the hospital on August 14.

However, the minister was rushed back to AIIMS on August 17 for “post-Covid care” and was released on August 30.

Later, Shah was again admitted to AIIMS on September 12 for a complete medical check up as advised by the doctors and was discharged today.

“Union home minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days,” the hospital had said in a statement.

