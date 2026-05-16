Union minister Bandi Sanjay seeks removal of content linking him with son Bhageerath's POCSO case

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister, has reportedly approached a Hyderabad court with a defamation suit, seeking the removal of circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube, and social media platforms that he says links him to a case involving his son Bandi Bhageerath. Bandi Sanjay Kumar is the Minister of State for Home Affairs of India. (ANI/File)

Kumar's counsel also warned of legal consequences for non-compliance, stating, that failure to comply with directives will be deemed 'contempt of court,' and "legal action under the provisions of contempt of court will be initiated against any individual who fails to adhere to these orders," according to an ANI news agency report.

The minister has reportedly requested in the petition before the city civil court to direct digital platforms and media houses to remove such content and prevent further circulation of allegedly defamatory content.

The counsel listed two interlocutory applications part of the defamation suit by Kumar, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs of India.

"The first application seeks a directive to all digital media channels--specifically satellite channels--as well as social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, instructing them neither to broadcast nor to publish any defamatory content against Bandi Sanjay Kumar regarding the case involving his son," ANI quoted counsel Karunasagar as saying.

"The second interlocutory application requests the immediate removal of all defamatory content that has been broadcast on social media channels and other platforms over the past week," he added.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are expected as per court directions.

What is the case against Bandi Sanjay's son The case pertains to allegations against Kumar's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship Bhwith her daughter and sexually harassed her. Bhageerath was booked under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act on May 8.

Bhageerath, a student at Mahindra University, had approached the high court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following allegations of sexual harassment. In a setback, the Telangana high court on Friday night did not grant any interim protection from arrest.

The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .

Justice T Madhavi Devi, who resumed hearing in the interim anticipatory bail petition of Kumar's son Bandi Bageerath on Friday evening, said she was not inclined to grant any interim order at this stage, PTI news agency reported.

The judge conducted hearings until nearly midnight and indicated that orders would be issued on the next vacation court day. The counsel for Bageerath requested interim protection from arrest until the orders were released.