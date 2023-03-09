Home / India News / Congress reacts to Pralhad Joshi's population surge analogy, calls it ‘bizzare’

Congress reacts to Pralhad Joshi's population surge analogy, calls it ‘bizzare’

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 09, 2023 11:25 PM IST

Union minister Pralhad Joshi was taking a jibe at Congress in poll-bound Karnataka over the party's election promise to provide free electricity if voted to power.

Congress on Thursday criticised Union minister Pralhad Joshi's ‘bizzare' remark over population surge under Congress' regime. The BJP leader claimed that population surged during the Congress regime because ‘they couldn’t give electricity properly'. He was taking a jibe at Congress in poll-bound Karnataka over the party's election promise to provide free electricity if voted to power.

Pralhad Joshi was taking a jibe at Congress in poll-bound Karnataka.(File)
“Congress gave less electricity during their regime. The population increased during the congress regime because they couldn't give electricity properly,” Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Surjewala took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its ‘idiocy’ to make such analogy.

"The extent of BJP’s Idiocy is bizarre now!👇LESS EELCTRICITY = MORE CHILDREN! With defeat staring in the face,,BJP’s Union Ministers are losing the plot.GET WELL BJP !" he said in a tweet.

The Karnataka unit of Congress promised, during the statewide tour ‘Praja Dhwani Yatre’ in January, to provide 200 units of free electricity per month after it comes to power in the state.

Earlier, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is ‘conspiring’ to make Joshi the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also reacted to the Union minister's ‘population-electricity’ analogy calling it ‘absolutely pathetic’. “And the man is being positioned as CM,” he added.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Sign out