Union minister Nitin Gadkari launches Rs 4127 cr national highway projects for Nagaland

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:26 IST

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stones for 14 national highway projects, stretching across 270 kilometres in total and worth over Rs 4127 crores, in Nagaland. The minister also inaugurated the newly improved portion of NH-39 at the commercial city of Dimapur during a virtual launching event.

The union minister in his address termed Nagaland as one of the most important states in northeast India and said his ministry is committed to developing the state for the greater development of the region. He highlighted that Nagaland, which had a total NH network of 880.68 km till 2014, has seen a 78 per cent growth over the past six years and now has 1547 km-long NH network.

Gadkari said the newly sanctioned projects for which he laid the foundation would help not just the people of Nagaland but will improve the connectivity with neighbouring states of Manipur and Assam and towards the Myanmar border as well. They are expected to generate employment opportunities and boost socio-economic progress of the state while also providing easier access to healthcare and emergency services, he said.

Expressing optimism that the road projects would contribute towards a more developed Nagaland, in general, considering their rich potentials, he called upon Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and his government for cooperation and to expedite resolution of land acquisition processes so that delays in execution of work are avoided.

Also read: BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark

Out of the 14 sanctioned roads, 11 would be looked after by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and the remaining three will come under the state Public Works Department.

Chief minister Rio acknowledged the union minister’s efforts for giving keen interest in projects in the state that were previously left neglected and also for approving new ones towards improving overall road connectivity in the state. Maintaining that Nagaland is a landlocked state and road connectivity is paramount for any economic development to thrive, he urged upon the ministry to look into possibilities for conversion of all single-lane roads in the state into at least two-lane roads.

Rio emphasised the need for the ministry’s approval for the proposed vital Trans Nagaland Highway, also called the Foothill Road project, which he said has the potential to elevate the socio-economic status of the people of the state.

Union minister of state (MoS) for road transport and highways, General VK Singh (Retd), officials of NHIDCL, deputy chief minister Nagaland Y Patton and chief secretary Nagaland were among those who were present at the virtual conference.