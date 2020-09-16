e-paper
Home / India News / Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation

Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, in self isolation

After feeling weakness on Tuesday, Gadkari consulted his doctor regarding his health. During medical check up, he tested positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari(File photo)
         

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister has isolated himself and has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.

After feeling weakness on Tuesday, Gadkari consulted his doctor regarding his health. During medical check up, he tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” Gadkari wrote on Twitter. 

Gadkari is the second minister this week to have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had informed everyone that he has tested Covid positive and have went into self isolation.

“Right now there is no fever or any other complication. I am completely fine. By your good wishes and blessing, I will soon return to work,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

