Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was on Wednesday discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), after undergoing treatment for over a month for injuries he sustained in a fatal accident.
Naik was admitted to the GMCH on January 12 after he met with an accident, in which his wife and an aide were killed.
The minister is fit for discharge and can continue taking treatment from home, GMCH dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.
Speaking to PTI, Naik said he plans to attend the upcoming session of the Parliament if doctors advise it.
"I will attend the session of the Parliament depending on doctors' advice," he said, adding that he had watched the last session on television from his hospital bed.
Despite being hospitalised, the minister said he has been working and has signed papers, which will be tabled on the floor of the House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dream of PM Modi': Amit Shah at inauguration of Motera cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s vision to build largest stadium: Shah as Motera stadium renamed after Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi: All you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record in Palghar case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha enhances incentive for marrying person with disabilities to ₹2.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: Key points of the order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not wearing masks in Mumbai won't cost ₹1,000, police chief busts fake news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC allows home quarantine for Covid-19 negative family after returning from UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox