Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik was on Wednesday discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), after undergoing treatment for over a month for injuries he sustained in a fatal accident.

Naik was admitted to the GMCH on January 12 after he met with an accident, in which his wife and an aide were killed.

The minister is fit for discharge and can continue taking treatment from home, GMCH dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

Speaking to PTI, Naik said he plans to attend the upcoming session of the Parliament if doctors advise it.

"I will attend the session of the Parliament depending on doctors' advice," he said, adding that he had watched the last session on television from his hospital bed.

Despite being hospitalised, the minister said he has been working and has signed papers, which will be tabled on the floor of the House.