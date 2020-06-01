Unlock 1.0: Madhya Pradesh lays down rules, decision on schools later

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:01 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night announced opening of religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services in non-containment zones in the state from June 8.

However, he said, “Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theater, bar and auditorium, assembly room, marriage garden will not run and activities like social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious and other big gatherings will be completely banned. The decision about them will be taken later.”

In his digital address to people, Chouhan said, “After Lockdown 4 ends, the 5th stage of lockdown will be Unlock 1.0 phase. We will fully follow the guidelines of the Government of India. We will also conduct economic activities in a phased manner in the state.”

As per Chouhan’s announcement, the lockdown will remain in force in containment areas till June 30. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas.

The night curfew has also been relaxed, it will now be in force from 9 pm to 5 am in line with the Union Home Ministry guideline. During this time, the movement of people will be completely restricted except for essential services.

“Educational institutions will remain closed. But schools will be opened for Class 12 exams. The decision to open schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutes etc will be taken in July in consultation with all the people,” Chouhan said.

“One-fourth of the shops in the urban areas of Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch and Burhanpur will be opened turn by turn. One-third of the shops in Bhopal will open turn by turn. Half the shops in Dewas, Khandwa municipal corporation and Dhar and Neemuch municipality areas will open but standalone shops and neighbourhood shops will be free from this ban. Apart from these, there will be no restriction on opening of shops in the rest of the state,” announced Chouhan.

He also said that all government and private offices would function in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal municipal corporation areas with 50 per cent employees and in the rest of the state with full capacity. All precautions and measures would be undertaken for safety of employees as per the Government of India’s guidelines. There would be no need for any type of pass for vehicles going in and out of the state.

The operation of inter-state buses would be closed throughout the state till June 7. A decision would be taken thereafter. Public transport buses will be able to operate with 50% in all other divisions except Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal.

The number of guests in the wedding ceremony should not exceed 50. Similarly, the number of persons in the funeral should not exceed 20. Spitting in public places would be punishable. Similarly, consumption of alcohol, betel leaf, gutka, tobacco etc would remain prohibited in public places.

Talking about the return of more than six lakh migrant labourers to the state, the chief minister also announced setting up of a migrant labourers commission to look after the welfare of such labourers.

He said that the government had decided to postpone the recovery of fixed charges in the electricity bills relating to all non-domestic, non-industrial, low tension and high tension industrial consumers such as shops, showrooms, hospitals, restaurants, marriage gardens, parlours, MSMEs and large industries till June. This amount could be deposited in six equal installments between October 2020 and March 2021.

Chouhan also announced different amount of concessions in electricity bills as per different slabs for the next three months to such consumers who had power bills up to Rs 400 in the month of April.