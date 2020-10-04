e-paper
Unlock 5: Schools, temples, restaurants -- What is opening where from October 5

Schools are allowed to open in Puducherry and Tripura. Metro trains in Kolkata will operate for a longer time from Monday.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tourists and locals visit The Ridge after the authorities eased some restrictions during Unlock 5 in Shimla.
Tourists and locals visit The Ridge after the authorities eased some restrictions during Unlock 5 in Shimla. (PTI)
         

With state governments taking cautious steps in unlocking keeping in mind the state’s Covid-19 situation, it is not a uniform process across the country. Several new measures of unlocking will start from October 5 — the first Monday after Centre announced its latest reopening guidelines.

Here is state/city/UT-wise list of what is opening on October 5

Maharashtra: Restaurants, bars, cafes will reopen in Maharashtra after being shut for seven months. Though the Centre allowed states to reopen restaurants, Maharashtra — the hotbed of the infection and still the highest contributor to the country’s caseload — took time before taking the decision.

Puducherry: The Union Territory has allowed schools to reopen from October 5 only for the students of class 10 and 12.

Tripura: Schools in Tripura are allowed tp reopen on a voluntary basis from October 5 for students between classes 9 and 12.

Bengaluru: The ISKCON temple of Bengaluru will open its doors for the public on October 5. The temple will remain open from 9.30am to 12.30 pm and from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays. On weekends, the temple will remain open from 9.30am to 8pm.

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro will increase service time from October 5. The authorities will run more trains from tomorrow.

Chennai: Essential staff will be allowed to travel in ‘workmen specials’ services in Chennai local trains from October 5. At present, only railways and central government officials are allowed to travel.

