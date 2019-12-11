Unnao accused charged with murder: Police

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:01 IST

The dying declaration of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze last week by five men, including the two who allegedly raped her, will serve as strong evidence to nail her killers in court, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said on Tuesday.

The rape victim’s dying declaration was recorded before an administrative magistrate while she was being treated at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow on December 5, the DGP said. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on the night of December 6

Singh said police will take up the case on a priority basis and prosecute the five suspects in a fast-track court. He said statements of the girl’s father, her elder sisters and doctors who treated her, will be taken on record to make a strong case against the accused.

Police officers handling the case have been asked to complete the investigation soon and file a charge sheet in the case, the DGP said. A DNA test on the accused will also be performed, if required, he added.

The victim’s cellphone, a purse and other belongings have already been sent for a forensic examination and it was probable that the fingerprints of the suspects are found on the personal effects.

Singh noted that all the five accused — Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi — named by the victim in her statement had already been arrested and sent to jail.

The victim had accused Shivam and Shubham Trivedi of abducting and raping her in December 2018. The FIR in the case, however, was registered in March 2019. Key accused Shivam was arrested in September and sent to jail. He was later granted bail by the Allahabad high court on November 25, and 10 days later the woman was set ablaze.