Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:05 IST

The family of the Unnao rape and murder victim will get round the clock police security and a licence to hold a weapon, a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

Lucknow’s divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram met the family of the 24-year-old woman, who died on Friday night after she was set on fire by five men, including her rapists, in Unnao.

“We have decided to provide 24 hours security to the victim’s sister and security will also be given to other family members. As demanded by the victim’s brother, we will provide him license to hold arms as per arms act for self-defence,” Meshram said in Unnao, according to news agency ANI.

“We will also arrange for a job for the victim’s sister. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we will provide two houses to the family. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.

The family of the Unnao rape victim agreed to perform her last rites following negotiation with Meshram and other senior police officials. They had been demanding for a visit by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the village.

ANI tweeted a photograph of the woman’s body being carried amid heavy police security for her last rites.

The Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state is under pressure amid opposition parties’ demand for the chief minister’s resignation over the death of the Unnao rape victim.

The father of the Unnao rape victim has demanded those who killed his daughter must be shot dead just like the four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian were by the police in Hyderabad.

“I will find solace only when the Unnao police shoot all the five who burnt my daughter,” the 65-year-old, who is a blacksmith by profession, said.

The man also said his family was being constantly threatened by the accused and their associates but the police had failed to take any action despite being informed about the threats.

The woman was gang-raped in December last year but the case was registered only in March this year.

She was airlifted to New Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she suffered 90% burns in Thursday’s assault. She died of cardiac arrest late on Friday night.