e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / India News / ‘Unnatural for her to kill her own child’: SC acquits woman convicted for murder

‘Unnatural for her to kill her own child’: SC acquits woman convicted for murder

The apex court, while allowing the appeal filed by the woman challenging the March 2010 judgement of the Delhi High Court upholding her conviction and sentence, said there was no “clear evidence on record” to hold her guilty of the offence.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A mother, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly strangulating her baby hours after her birth as she was a girl, has got relief from the Supreme Court which acquitted her by saying that it was “totally unnatural” for the woman to kill her own child.
A mother, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly strangulating her baby hours after her birth as she was a girl, has got relief from the Supreme Court which acquitted her by saying that it was “totally unnatural” for the woman to kill her own child.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

A mother, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly strangulating her baby hours after her birth as she was a girl, has got relief from the Supreme Court which acquitted her by saying that it was “totally unnatural” for the woman to kill her own child.

The apex court, while allowing the appeal filed by the woman challenging the March 2010 judgement of the Delhi High Court upholding her conviction and sentence, said there was no “clear evidence on record” to hold her guilty of the offence.

A bench of justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy set aside the judgments of the trial court and Delhi high court ruling that the conviction by the courts below was based on “presumptions without any basis.”

The incident happened in 2007 when the appellant delivered a baby girl at around 12:30 pm. It was the case of the prosecution that the mother killed the baby by strangulation since the baby was a girl. Post-mortem was conducted on August 26, 2007 and the doctor opined that the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante-mortem strangulation. The mother was tried for murder and was convicted by trial court in 2009 which sentenced her to life imprisonment. The conviction was upheld by the high court.

The Supreme Court stated that the conviction of the mother was based on circumstantial evidence. “..if totality of evidence on record is considered, motive is not established and it is totally unnatural for the appellant-mother to kill her own baby by strangulation”, the court noted

tags
top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news