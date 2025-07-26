‘Unparalleled courage’: Tributes pour in as India marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

The nation is celebrating the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, and tributes pour in from all across the political spectrum to honour the sacrifice and valour of the armed forces. New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt. General N.S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh pay tribute to the Kargil War martyrs at the National War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)

Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, wished the country a happy Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Tributes pour in on Kargil Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," the President posted on X.

PM Narendra Modi said the occasion was a reminder of the unparalleled courage and valour of the Armed Forces.

“Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!” Modi wrote on X.

Rajnath Singh also joined the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas, calling the soldiers' supreme sacrifices a ‘timeless reminder’ of the unwavering resolve of India's Armed Forces.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains. Their supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service,” the defence minister wrote on social media.

The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also took to X and shared his thoughts on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, ex-servicemen, their families and all fellow Indians. We bow in reverence and salute the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs who valiantly defended our motherland in the Kargil War. Their unflinching courage and valour will forever inspire generations. Jai Hind,” the Congress President wrote.

The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also shared a note, saying the country will forever be indebted to the martyrs and their families.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer my heartfelt tributes and countless salutations to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation. India will forever remain indebted to them and their families. Jai Hind!” Gandhi wrote on X.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistani intruders in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The day serves as a reminder of the sacrifice and unyielding spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.