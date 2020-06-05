e-paper
UP: 35 migrants injured after bus falls into ditch

UP: 35 migrants injured after bus falls into ditch

The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm when the bus driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Etawah, Uttar Pradesh
Hearing screams of passengers, villagers rushed to the scene and pulled them out.
At least 35 migrant labourers were injured, 10 of them seriously, when a bus carrying them from Rajasthan to Hamirpur fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm when the bus driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch, Circle officer, Massa Singh, said.

Hearing screams of passengers, villagers rushed to the scene and pulled them out.

Later, police reached the spot and rushed the labourers to a hospital, where condition of 10 of them is stated to be serious.

