UP agrees to appoint former HC judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri probe
UP agrees to appoint former HC judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri probe

  • Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the state to appoint a former high court judge, and suggested names of Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain, Ranjit Singh to oversee the investigation, marred by allegations of negligence.
Hearing the case suo moto, the Supreme Court said it will pass the order on the judge's appointment on November 17.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to the appointment of a former high court judge from outside the state to monitor the ongoing probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which at least eight people were killed in October. The state government has now requested the top court to suggest a name of a judge to oversee the probe.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the state to appoint a former high court judge and suggested names of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Ranjit Singh to oversee the investigation, marred by allegations of negligence.

 The court said “it needs one more day's time as it's considering former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Rakesh Kumar Jain or others," according to ANI. The court has also ordered the state to also include some more senior police officers in the Special Investigation Agency (SIT).

At least four farmers and a journalist were among those who were killed on October 3 near the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. Agitated farmers say that Union minister Ajay Mishra's son -- Ashish Mishra -- was inside the vehicle, when the killings took place. However, the Union minister and his son denied any wrongdoing.

The police have so far arrested 13 accused, including Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is preparing to intensify the agitation against farm laws and is planning countrywide protests to mobilise farmers against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against three farm legislation since November last year. The top court in January this year, stayed the laws, hence blocking its implementation.

supreme court lakhimpur kheri uttar pradesh + 1 more
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
