UP BJP leader booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:33 IST

A BJP leader has been booked for sexually harassing his daughter-in-law at Jansath town of the district, police said.

The BJP’s divisional general secretary Mahesh Chand Sharma denied the charge and said he had been falsely implicated in the case due to a property dispute between his son and daughter-in-law.

According to the police, a case was registered against Sharma under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on Friday on a complaint filed by his daughter-in-law.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, they added.

In a separate case, five people sexually harassed a woman and beat up her family members at a village in the Jansath police station area of this western Uttar Pradesh district. A case has been registered against the five people who are on the run, the police said.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 15:33 IST