UP BJP leader robbed of gold chain, diamond locket on Jabalpur-Katni highway

Jabalpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujit Singh and his family were robbed of a gold chain and a diamond locket by a gang of armed robbers on the Jabalpur-Katni national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, police said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujit Singh's driver blew the vehicle's hooter, prompting the accused to flee, police said.

The Khitola police have registered a case and are working on identifying the accused, a senior officer said.

Singh was travelling to Ujjain from Maihar with his wife, son, and a friend, Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said. Singh had stopped the car near the Khitola police station and stepped out “around 11 pm, when four to five armed miscreants attacked them. The robbers snatched a gold chain with a diamond locket, injuring Singh in the process,” Sharma said.

“Singh’s driver blew the vehicle’s hooter, prompting the accused to flee,” Sharma added.

Singh subsequently reached the police station and filed a report. “The police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused and are investigating the matter, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area,” Sharma said.

Several robberies have been reported on the Jabalpur-Katni highway in the past fortnight, and teams have been formed to apprehend the robbers.