Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

UP BJP leader robbed of gold chain, diamond locket on Jabalpur-Katni highway

ByMonika Pandey
Jun 20, 2025 04:48 PM IST

BJP leader Sujit Singh was travelling to Ujjain from Maihar with his wife, son, and a friend, when 4-5 armed robbers attacked them, injuring Singh in the process

Jabalpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujit Singh and his family were robbed of a gold chain and a diamond locket by a gang of armed robbers on the Jabalpur-Katni national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, police said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujit Singh’s driver blew the vehicle’s hooter, prompting the accused to flee, police said. (Sourced)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sujit Singh’s driver blew the vehicle’s hooter, prompting the accused to flee, police said. (Sourced)

The Khitola police have registered a case and are working on identifying the accused, a senior officer said.

Singh was travelling to Ujjain from Maihar with his wife, son, and a friend, Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said. Singh had stopped the car near the Khitola police station and stepped out “around 11 pm, when four to five armed miscreants attacked them. The robbers snatched a gold chain with a diamond locket, injuring Singh in the process,” Sharma said.

“Singh’s driver blew the vehicle’s hooter, prompting the accused to flee,” Sharma added.

Also Read: Gurugram: 2 held for robbing commuters at gunpoint after offering lifts in auto

Singh subsequently reached the police station and filed a report. “The police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused and are investigating the matter, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area,” Sharma said.

Several robberies have been reported on the Jabalpur-Katni highway in the past fortnight, and teams have been formed to apprehend the robbers.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP BJP leader robbed of gold chain, diamond locket on Jabalpur-Katni highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On