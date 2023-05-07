UP Board launching ’Naya Savera’ in coming session

PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Board for High School and Intermediate Education has decided to launch a new initiative to groom students enrolled in around 28,000 schools affiliated to it across Uttar Pradesh, to become more informed and suitable for jobs in future. Under the initiative, inspirational programmes will be prepared for morning assembly in schools. (Pic for representation)

For this mission, the board had decided to start an inspirational programme ‘Naya Savera’ (New Dawn) from the forthcoming academic session, informed Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

Under this, inspirational programmes will be prepared for morning assembly in schools, he added.

In the beginning, the initiative was being introduced in all government inter colleges (GICs) and government-aided secondary schools in all 75 districts of the state and would soon be extended to the remaining institutions as well, he explained.

All education department officers had been asked to attend the morning assemblies of these schools twice a week on rotation basis and inspire the children with reminiscences about what they themselves wanted to do in future and the way to move forward to pursue various careers, UP Board officials said.

Former meritorious students of the schools will also be invited to these morning assemblies so that they can become a source of inspiration for others.

The District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) and their associate officers will interact with the children in the morning assembly and give them tips on how to plan a bright future..

Dibyakant Shukla formally started the programme on Saturday at the Government Inter College in Prayagraj. He interacted with the students and said that the board had started working on a new strategy from the new academic session itself. All DIoSs have been instructed in this regard.

Shukla said that now the times were changing fast and the students needed to be aware of the changing career scenario.

“There has been a lot of changes in the format of education as competition is intense. In such a situation, every student needs to update himself/herself and prepare a strategy about which field to choose. They will have to study as per that strategy or plan,” he shared.