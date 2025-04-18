Menu Explore
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
UP: Bomb threat at Kanpur airport turns out to be a hoax, caller nabbed

ANI |
Apr 18, 2025 10:32 PM IST

A preliminary investigation revealed that the call was a false alarm made as a prank.

A bomb threat call received at Chakeri Airport in Kanpur on Friday afternoon was found to be a hoax, and the caller was apprehended within hours, police officials confirmed.

Following the alert, Chakeri Police Station and the surveillance team began investigations immediately.(Representational image)
Following the alert, Chakeri Police Station and the surveillance team began investigations immediately.(Representational image)

"Around 12:30 PM, the CISF was contacted by an unknown caller saying that a bomb had been placed in a 72-seater plane (at Chakeri Airport). The CISF informed the Chakeri PS," said ACP of Kanpur Police Commissionerate, Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke.

Following the alert, Chakeri Police Station and the surveillance team began investigations immediately.

"The Chakeri PS team and a surveillance team started working on this matter immediately and caught the caller around 3 PM," the ACP said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the call was a false alarm made as a prank.

"We are being told that the caller's name is Mohit (Singh). It was a prank call, and the information was a hoax," he added. (ANI)

News / India News / UP: Bomb threat at Kanpur airport turns out to be a hoax, caller nabbed
Friday, April 18, 2025
