Home / India News / UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot

UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot

At least 62 persons died and a large number of people lost their homes in the riots in September 2013. A total of 503 cases were lodged against around 1,455 persons in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli by the then SP government.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 01:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow
UP government has withdrawn cases against 28 people during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots.
The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn cases lodged in the state’s Shamli district against 28 people during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots.

In Shamli, BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal said local party leader Dhanshyam Parcha was also among those against whom the cases were withdrawn.

On the basis of the district administration’s report, the case lodged against 28 persons has been withdrawn by the government earlier this week, state’s Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said. The cases have been withdrawn following the necessary procedure, Pathak said, adding that since this was an important issue the opinion of the Attorney General was also taken. Nirwal had also made a recommendation in this regard, he said.

Most of the cases have been withdrawn after proper examination, he said, adding that they were found to be politically motivated to harass people. At least 62 persons died and a large number of people lost their homes in the riots in September 2013. A total of 503 cases were lodged against around 1,455 persons in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli by the then SP government.

