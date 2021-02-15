IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme, says it will be guiding light for holistic development
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
india news

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme, says it will be guiding light for holistic development

Under the Abhyudaya scheme, free of cost coaching centres for the preparation of competitive government exams will be provided by the UP government.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:57 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Abhyudaya scheme on Monday via video conferencing. The chief minister at the launch emphasized that the scheme will aid holistic development by providing coaching facilities similar to that of Kota and Prayagraj to the interested candidates in other parts of the state who are not able to avail those services.

"Abhyudaya Yojana is a 'path pradarshak' (guiding light) for holistic development. When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to Covid, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state," Adityanath said.

Under the Abhyudaya scheme, free of cost coaching centres for the preparation of competitive government exams will be provided by the UP government. The coaching institutions are especially aimed at providing assistance to those candidates who are not able to take coaching for the exams due to their financial problems.

The free-of-cost coaching institutes will be starting from tomorrow. Students can avail offline coaching and study material too.

Also Read | Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail

Free guidance and teaching by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers will also be provided to the aspirants. The coaching centre will provide every kind of facility from virtual doubt clarifying sessions, interview calls, career counselling to subject matter expertise.

The free training centres will be set up in each district and will be operated under the chairmanship of respective Mandalayukta at each divisional headquarter of the state.

The chief minister during the inauguration ceremony also said, "Coaching classes begin tomorrow, I want to assure everyone that these classes will help them achieve their goals. In 2020, the scheme was not only appreciated but a special package was also announced in the Union Budget.

The state government scheme is aimed at ensuring quality exam preparation for all talented and hard working aspirants coming from diverse backgrounds like rural areas, families of poor income class and marginalized section, who are not able to afford and avail coaching services in private sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up cm yogi aditynath coaching scheme
Close
A disaster management team retrieving the bodies of two students from the backwaters of Varasgaon dam (HT PHOTO)
A disaster management team retrieving the bodies of two students from the backwaters of Varasgaon dam (HT PHOTO)
india news

Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa

By Shalaka.Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nihang Sikhs at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Nihang Sikhs at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm: Report

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
A day after Disha Ravi was arrested and sent to five days of police custody the Delhi Police have now issued a non-bailable warrant against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
india news

SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport on March 8

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Kerala government had moved the Apex Court and filed an appeal against the AAI's decision to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, in the state to Adani Enterprises Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.(@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.(@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
india news

Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The statement issued under the banner of 'Coalition for Environmental Justice in India' also called it an attempt to distract the public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
india news

Govt announces radical changes to mapping policy; 'massive step', tweets PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The changes have been introduced keeping in view the government's vision to make India self-reliant. The government is looking forward to see India emerge as a mapping power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev..(HT Photo)
MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev..(HT Photo)
india news

ED summons MMRDA commissioner in Topsgrup money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The MMRDA had earlier refuted all allegations in its statement to the Mumbai police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) which is also probing a case against Topsgrup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
india news

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Under the Abhyudaya scheme, free of cost coaching centres for the preparation of competitive government exams will be provided by the UP government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
india news

Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The application while seeking protection from arrest for four weeks, has also sought interim protection from any coercive action and a direction to the Delhi Police to provide her with a copy of the FIR registered against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise. (HT FILE)
As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise. (HT FILE)
india news

Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by 50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (ANI)
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (ANI)
india news

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19

By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Rupani, 64, fainted at a public meeting in Vadodara’s Nizampura area on Sunday evening while delivering a speech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

6-hour bandh by Congress over rising fuel prices brings Odisha to a halt today

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Led by Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, the party workers also staged rail roko at the Bhubaneswar railway station from 7am while Congress leaders stopped traffic on the roads in the rest of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Cong ally IUML to get Rajya Sabha seat in biennial Kerala polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Two senior Congress strategists in Delhi corroborated the claims and said an IUML candidate will be backed by the Opposition bloc, UDF
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Army jawans stand guard along the LOC at Lam-Khureta valley. Authorities privy to the information said the diplomats will be briefed about the situation by senior Union territory officers, especially after Article 370 was revoked, and the situation along the Line of Control. (PTI)
Indian Army jawans stand guard along the LOC at Lam-Khureta valley. Authorities privy to the information said the diplomats will be briefed about the situation by senior Union territory officers, especially after Article 370 was revoked, and the situation along the Line of Control. (PTI)
india news

Group of foreign envoys set to visit J&K this week

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:46 PM IST
This will be the third visit of envoys from various countries, including European Union, since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during the Kisan Mahapanchayat, in Saharanpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during the Kisan Mahapanchayat, in Saharanpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Journalist Siddique Kappan’s family has alleged that he was innocent and has called for his early release.(PTI Photo)
Journalist Siddique Kappan’s family has alleged that he was innocent and has called for his early release.(PTI Photo)
india news

Journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on way to UP’s Hathras, gets interim bail

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Kappan shall visit Kerala under the vigil of armed guards of the UP Police, the top court held and told him to not meet the public, except relatives, doctors and close family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP