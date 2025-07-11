UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs rituals on 1st day of Sawan at Gorakhnath temple

On the first day of the holy month of Sawan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' and 'havan' at the Gorakhnath temple here on Friday morning. The ceremony was conducted by temple acharyas and priests with the chanting of mantras.(X/ @myogiadityanath)

According to an official statement, Adityanath, the head priest of Gorakhnath Math, prayed to Lord Shiva for the welfare of the universe and the prosperity and happiness of the people.

The rituals were held at the Shakti Peeth located on the first floor of his residence within the temple premises. The chief minister offered sacred items such as bilva leaves, durva, madar leaves, and lotus flowers to Lord Shiva.

He performed the Rudrabhishek using water, milk, and the juices of seasonal fruits, the statement said.

The ceremony was conducted by temple acharyas and priests with the chanting of mantras from the Rudrashtadhyayi of the Shukla Yajurveda Samhita. This was followed by a havan performed amid Vedic chants, it added.