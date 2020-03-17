UP considering work from home for govt employees amid coronavirus threat

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:24 IST

While many corporates have implemented a work from home protocol in the wake of the coronavirus threat, the Uttar Pradesh government is also considering adopting it.

At a meeting on Tuesday to take stock of coronavirus which is expanding its footprints in India, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also considered the work from home protocol for government employees.

“A three-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary will to decide on work from home for government employees,” government spokesman and minister Shrikant Sharma said after the meeting.

The committee will also make recommendations for maintenance or food for the poor, daily wage earners, etc.

The government also urged private companies to make arrangements for its employees to work from home.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 13 positive cases of coronavirus from four locations.

All tourist spots in the state will remain closed till March 31 and schools will shut till April 2. Competitive and other examinations have been postponed till April 2.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till April 2,” Sharma said.

All cinemas and multiplexes will also remain closed till April 2, Sharma said.

The chief minister also appealed to religious leaders to avoid crowding in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches and exercise caution.

District Magistrates have been instructed to spread awareness about coronavirus through posters and banners.

Sharma said the chief minister also appealed to the people to avoid crowded places and not to panic.