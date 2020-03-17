e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / UP considering work from home for govt employees amid coronavirus threat

UP considering work from home for govt employees amid coronavirus threat

A three-member committee headed by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary will to decide on work from home for government employees.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an inspection of the coronavirus control room in Lucknow .
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an inspection of the coronavirus control room in Lucknow .(ANI)
         

While many corporates have implemented a work from home protocol in the wake of the coronavirus threat, the Uttar Pradesh government is also considering adopting it.

At a meeting on Tuesday to take stock of coronavirus which is expanding its footprints in India, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also considered the work from home protocol for government employees.

“A three-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary will to decide on work from home for government employees,” government spokesman and minister Shrikant Sharma said after the meeting.

The committee will also make recommendations for maintenance or food for the poor, daily wage earners, etc.

The government also urged private companies to make arrangements for its employees to work from home.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 13 positive cases of coronavirus from four locations.

All tourist spots in the state will remain closed till March 31 and schools will shut till April 2. Competitive and other examinations have been postponed till April 2.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till April 2,” Sharma said.

All cinemas and multiplexes will also remain closed till April 2, Sharma said.

The chief minister also appealed to religious leaders to avoid crowding in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches and exercise caution.

District Magistrates have been instructed to spread awareness about coronavirus through posters and banners.

Sharma said the chief minister also appealed to the people to avoid crowded places and not to panic.

tags
top news
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Photos: A family’s COVID-19 ordeal at a Washington nursing home
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news