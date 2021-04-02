IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UP cop tests positive for Covid-19 weeks after second vaccine shot
A man is administered his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. (Satish Bate/HT file photo)
A man is administered his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. (Satish Bate/HT file photo)
india news

UP cop tests positive for Covid-19 weeks after second vaccine shot

The officer also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Bareilly
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 02:51 PM IST

A senior police officer, who took his second coronavirus vaccine dose last month, and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Rajesh Pandey shared a Facebook post on Thursday, saying he, his wife and a policeman deployed for his security have tested positive for the disease.

The officer also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Pandey's son had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago.

"I took first jab of the vaccine on February 5 and the second one on March 5. My wife is yet to take the second jab," Pandey said, adding that his personal security guard has also taken both doses of the vaccine.

Pandey, who has been transferred from the Bareilly range, is undergoing treatment at a private medical college here. He was sent to Lucknow as in-charge of the election cell and was here to collect his household items.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP