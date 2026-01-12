UP cops find 33-yr-old woman who eloped, husband kills her at police station

LUCKNOW: A 33-year-old woman who eloped with another man on January 7 was shot dead by her husband inside the Pali police station after the Hardoi police tracked and brought her back, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said. The suspect Anoop Kumar killed his wife on the premises of the Pali police station (X/hardoipolice)

Police said the deceased was identified as Soni, 33, who had been married to Anoop Kumar, 36, for the last 17 years.

Police said Soni eloped with a 28-year-old man from Sahajanpur on January 7. Her husband filed a police complaint on January 8, claiming that the Saharanpur man had abducted his wife. A police team was able to trace Soni and was brought to the police station on January 11 for legal formalities.

Soni spent the night at the police station and was to be medically hospital at the district hospital on Monday. The couple’s relatives had heard about her detention and were also at the police station to help work out a compromise between the couple.

At 10:45 am, Soni had stepped out of the police station’s mess after having breakfast when her husband walked into the police station. Anoop Kumar pulled out a country-made pistol tucked into his waistband and fired one shot at Soni from close range. The bullet hit her chest. She collapsed.

Police said Anoop tried to escape but was quickly overpowered.

Hardoi superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said the incident was a serious lapse. The investigating officer, Vikrant Chowdhary, and the woman constable, Sanjana Rajput, have been suspended for negligence.

The case will be investigated by the Additional SP (West), Martand Prakash Singh.