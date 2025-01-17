UP: Couple gets death penalty for killing 6 members of family, including parents, in 2020

A Lucknow court on Friday sentenced a married couple to death for murdering six members of their family including parents in 2020. One of the convicts serving death sentence in a 2016 case of rape and murder of a minor girl died by suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The additional district judge sentenced Ajay Singh and his wife Rupa Singh for killing six members of their family, including brother Arun Singh, his wife, two children, and parents.

According to a Live Hindustan report, the couple was convicted on December 16 last year.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Two arrested for abduction, murder of businessman in Bawana

What was the incident?

According to the report, Ajay Singh's sister Durgawati alias Guddi Singh had complained to Banthra Police Station in May 2020.

She alleged that her brother Ajay Singh, his wife Rupa Singh and their juvenile son had conspired and murdered their father Amar Singh, mother Ram Dulari, brother Arun Singh, sister-in-law Ram Sakhi, nephew Saurabh and niece Sarika using a chopper and also shot them.

Guddi Singh alleged that her brother used to demand money from their father, and he was worried that the latter would sell the land and hand over all the money to his brother and sister-in-law, the Live Hindustan report added.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented eight witnesses and 31 documentary evidence that helped in the conviction.

ALSO READ: Delhi doctor murdered by male dietician for allegedly touching him 'inappropriately'

Odisha: HC commutes death penalty of 9 convicts in 2016 triple murder case

In another development, the Orissa high court on Wednesday commuted the death penalty of nine people to life sentences in a triple murder case of 2016, PTI reported.

A court in Rayagada district in 2021 sentenced them to death for killing three members of a family, including two women, suspecting them of practising witchcraft.

Both victims and killers were residents of Kitum village under Puttasingh police station of Rayagada district.

A division bench comprising Justices S K Sahoo and R K Pattnaik was of the view that the death penalty is unwarranted in this case and life imprisonment would be appropriate.